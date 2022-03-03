Snowfall warnings stretch across range of southern Saskatchewan

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning that spans southern and central Saskatchewan, cautioning up to 20 centimetres of snow could fall in some areas.

The weather warning, issued Thursday afternoon, runs diagonally from Lloydminster on the Alberta border to rural towns in the southeastern part of the province. The province's southwestern corner is not included in the warnings.

Regina and Saskatoon, however, are included. The cities are expected to get 10 to 20 centimetres of snow by Friday afternoon, but won't be hit by the same weather intensity experienced in February, Environment Canada says.

While southern Saskatchewan has had recent blowing snow and blizzard episodes, "this doesn't look like this is a blizzard-type condition," said Jesse Wagar, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"We are expecting some blowing snow in some open areas — drifting snow, absolutely — but this is not a widespread blowing snow, blizzard event."

Wagar said it's the result of a low-pressure system moving up through Montana to Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Snow has already started falling in southwestern Saskatchewan, in places like Kindersley and Swift Current, and was expected to move into Regina late Thursday afternoon.

The snowfall is expected to intensify in Regina Thursday night and taper off Friday morning, Wagar said.

Regina and some nearby communities are likely to get the most snow, in the 20-centimetre range, though Wagar forecasts most communities won't exceed 15 centimetres.

"There is a little bit of uncertainty still with this because it is traversing a little bit further south than it was originally expected," Wagar said.

In addition to the cities of Regina, Saskatoon, and Lloydminster, as of 4 p.m. Thursday, these areas were under the snowfall warning:

Carlyle, Oxbow, Carnduff, Bienfait, Stoughton.

Estevan, Weyburn, Radville, Milestone.

Fort Qu'Appelle, Indian Head, Lumsden, Pilot Butte.

Humboldt, Wynyard, Wadena, Lanigan, Foam Lake.

Kamsack, Canora, Preeceville.

Kindersley, Rosetown, Biggar, Wilkie, Macklin.

Martensville, Warman, Rosthern, Delisle, Wakaw.

Moose Jaw, Pense, Central Butte, Craik.

Moosomin, Grenfell, Kipling, Wawota.

Outlook, Watrous, Hanley, Imperial, Dinsmore.

The Battlefords, Unity, Maidstone, St. Walburg.

Yorkton, Melville, Esterhazy.

Be careful when travelling

The snowfall could also make highway driving dangerous.

Wagar said areas along Highway 16 were initially expected to bear the brunt of the storm, but forecasts now suggest that Highway 1 is more likely to be impacted.

"We're still looking at amounts between that 10 to 15 centimetres [range], so not quite as much that 20 centimetres [which] would be very, very localized," Wagar said.

Wagar cautioned that travellers on other highways may face reduced visibility and should be careful.

"If you do need to travel far make sure you let people know where you're going, carry an emergency kit and if you do happen to get stranded, make sure you stay with your car," Wagar said.