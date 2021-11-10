Central Sask. to see 1st significant snowfall, warnings in effect

Residents in Central Saskatchewan can expect to wake up to snow-covered lawns over the next couple of days. Environment Canada is forecasting that dozens of municipalities in the northern grainbelt and eastern parts of the province will feel their first substantial snowfall of the season.

The first taste of winter has already begun in some of the northern parts of the province, Environment Canada meteorologist David Baggaley told CBC News this morning.

Central Saskatchewan is expected to see snow through part of Wednesday and Thursday. (Environment Canada)

"It's snowing pretty good right now in Meadow Lake and kind of light snow in Prince Albert but we expect that to continue pretty much through the rest of the day and then slowly push off to Manitoba," he said.

Municipalities near Nipawin, Hudson Bay and Kamsack are expected to see the most snow, as much as 20 centimetres, as the low pressure system moves from Alberta across the province. Baggaley said it will hang over those communities the longest, expecting to start today, continue through the night and all day Thursday.

The snowfall is expected to taper off in the Meadow Lake regions, but most communities will see at least 10 centimetres of snow.

Baggaley said that most of the snow is anticipated to stick around for the near future because temperatures are forecasted to remain at or below seasonal averages.

well, we knew it couldn't last... <br><br>A low pressure system from Alberta is forecast to bring snow to much of southern SK, starting early Wednesday morning & lasting through Thursday. Heaviest amounts are expected in the Nipawin - Wynyard - Yorkton areas. Get prepared! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/LtvZIJPDaQ">pic.twitter.com/LtvZIJPDaQ</a> —@ECCCWeatherSK

City of Saskatoon issued a special weather statement Wednesday afternoon warning drivers of snow and a risk of freezing rain.

"Morning commuters may want to leave early and use caution, as roads are expected to be icy for the first time in many months," it said in a news release. "If the winter storm brings more than 5 cm of snowfall, all priority streets will be graded."

The city crews would be applying salt at slippery locations.

<a href="https://twitter.com/SLangeneggerCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SLangeneggerCBC</a> Left Canora at 4:30 to beat the storm. Freezing rain Yorkton. Heavy snow & covered highways on #11 between Melville & Fort Qu’Appelle. Slow going. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IHateWinterDriving?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IHateWinterDriving</a>. —@DonnaPasiechnik

"It's pretty much the first event of the year and people probably aren't used to driving in the snow, so I guess just be careful when you're driving," Baggaley said.

But, he added the province's two largest cities won't be heavily affected by this snowfall.

While rain that accompanied the low pressure system swept through Regina Wednesday morning, it was virtually untouched. The city is expecting to see period of snow through Wednesday night and parts of Thursday morning.

Saskatoon, much closer to the inclement weather, could get some light snowfall, Baggaley said, but heavy snow isn't in the forecast.