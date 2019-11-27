Snowbirds to return to Moose Jaw after losing jet in Atlanta

The Snowbirds are returning to 15 Wing Moose Jaw after operations were paused following a non-fatal plane crash in Atlanta last month.

Capt. Kevin Domon-Grenier ejected from his jet just before the Atlanta Air Show was about to get underway on Oct. 13. His plane landed in an unpopulated area and no one was injured.

"We need to let the investigators continue to work before we resume full operations," Lt.-Col. Mike French, commanding officer, Canadian Forces Snowbirds, said in a statement.

The aircraft had been grounded and sitting at Falcon Field in Peachtree City, Ga., since the incident.

Ten CT-114 Tutor jets flown by the Snowbirds will begin their journeys north beginning this week after Royal Canadian Air Force determined they can be safely flown back to Canada, sans aerobatics.

The Snowbirds aircraft will have to undergo another risk assessment after they arrive back in Saskatchewan. If it's determined the jets are safe, they'll return to the sky in their full capacity.