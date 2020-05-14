Skip to Main Content
Snowbirds set to fly by Regina, Saskatoon for Operation Inspiration
The cross country tour was meant to salute Canadians doing their part to fight the spread of COVID-19, the federal government said.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are set to fly over Regina and Saskatoon on Thursday. (Troy Fleece/The Canadian Press )

People in Regina, Saskatoon and everywhere in between can look to the skies on Thursday to see the Canadian Forces Snowbirds pass by. 

The Snowbirds are set to leave Moose Jaw at 9:30 a.m. CST and fly over Regina before heading to Saskatoon. The planes are expected to land in Saskatoon at 10:30 a.m. CST. 

Then the pilots will head to Cold Lake, Alta., leaving Saskatoon at 1:30 p.m. CST and landing at 2:30 p.m. MT. 

The Snowbirds have been on a cross country tour to salute Canadians doing their part to fight the spread of COVID-19, according to the Department of National Defence. It's being called Operation Inspiration. 

Nine jets will be flying by with their signature white smoke. 

People are being advised to watch from their homes instead of travelling to see the flyovers. 

The Snowbirds' airshows were put on hold starting in March 20.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are doing a cross-country tour as part of Operation Inspiration. (Submitted by Matt MacKenzie)
