Snowbirds set to fly by Regina, Saskatoon for Operation Inspiration

People in Regina, Saskatoon and everywhere in between can look to the skies on Thursday to see the Canadian Forces Snowbirds pass by.

The Snowbirds are set to leave Moose Jaw at 9:30 a.m. CST and fly over Regina before heading to Saskatoon. The planes are expected to land in Saskatoon at 10:30 a.m. CST.

THURSDAY FLYPASTS: Routes and times are subject to change.

Then the pilots will head to Cold Lake, Alta., leaving Saskatoon at 1:30 p.m. CST and landing at 2:30 p.m. MT.

The Snowbirds have been on a cross country tour to salute Canadians doing their part to fight the spread of COVID-19, according to the Department of National Defence. It's being called Operation Inspiration.

Nine jets will be flying by with their signature white smoke.

People are being advised to watch from their homes instead of travelling to see the flyovers.

The Snowbirds' airshows were put on hold starting in March 20.