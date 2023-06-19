Snowbirds pilot charged with sexual assault

Military police investigators charged a Canadian Forces Snowbirds pilot with sexual assault Saturday.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, the investigative unit of the Canadian Forces Military Police, charged Maj. Steven Hurlbut following an investigation into allegations that sexual misconduct occurred in Barrie, Ont.

The investigative branch assumed responsibility for the case on June 14, based on the case's circumstances and applying a "victim centric approach," says a news release issued by the Department of National Defence on Monday.

