Snowbirds fly by Regina, Saskatoon for Operation Inspiration

People in Regina, Saskatoon and everywhere in between looked to the skies Thursday and saw the Canadian Forces Snowbirds pass by.

The Snowbirds left Moose Jaw around 9:30 a.m. CST, then flew over Regina before heading to Saskatoon.

On the pathways of Regina's Wascana Park and in backyards in Saskatoon, people craned their necks upwards to watch the diamond-shape formation whiz by.

THURSDAY FLYPASTS: Routes and times are subject to change. Regina Saskatoon Battlefords Lloydminster ColdLake

The next stop for the pilots after that was Cold Lake, Alta.

The Snowbirds have been on a cross country tour to salute Canadians doing their part to fight the spread of COVID-19, according to the Department of National Defence. It's being called Operation Inspiration.

Nine CT-114 Tutor jets trailing their signature white smoke were seen streaking across Saskatchewan's clear skies.

In keeping with the pandemic physical distancing rules, people were advised to watch from their homes instead of travelling to see the flyovers.

The Snowbirds' airshows were put on hold starting in March 20.