The Snowbirds are returning this week to 15 Wing Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan after one of the jets crashed before an air show in Atlanta last month.

Capt. Kevin Domon-Grenier ejected from his jet just before the Atlanta Air Show was about to get underway on Oct. 13. His plane crashed in an unpopulated area and no one was injured. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

"We need to let the investigators continue to work before we resume full operations," Lt.-Col. Mike French, commanding officer of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, said in a statement Wednesday.

The other Snowbirds aircraft were grounded and had been sitting at Falcon Field in Peachtree City, Ga., since the incident.

Ten CT-114 Tutor jets flown by the Snowbirds will begin their journey north beginning this week after the Royal Canadian Air Force determined they can be safely flown back to Canada.

The Snowbirds aircraft will have to undergo another risk assessment after they return to Saskatchewan. If it's determined the jets are safe, they'll return to the sky in their full capacity.