Snow woes continue: No in-person classes in Saskatoon schools on Tuesday

Saskatoon's public and Catholic schools are going to be closed for a second day Tuesday due to the recent snowstorm, but the plan is for students to keep busy at home.

Some 20 centimetres of snow fell on the city and area on Sunday, making the trip to school impossible for some.

Saskatoon Public Schools and the Greater Saskatoon Catholic School division say in-person classes at all elementary and high schools will move to remote learning on Tuesday

That includes the Catholic high schools in Warman and Martensville.

The school divisions say that while all in-person classes are cancelled, teachers will be providing direction and assignments for their students for at-home learning. Students and parents are being told they will receive further instructions.

Classes for students already learning via the public system's Online Learning Centre and the GSCS's Cyber School will proceed as normal.

Schools were already scheduled to be closed on Wednesday, which is Remembrance Day.

In-person classes should resume on Thursday.