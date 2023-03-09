Heavy snow, strong winds expected from weekend storm in south Sask.

Snowfall and blizzard warnings are in effect for southern Saskatchewan in advance of a clipper system coming in from the west coast this weekend.

The snowfall warning includes the cities of Swift Current, Moose Jaw and Regina, while the blizzard warning includes Weyburn, Estevan, Carlyle and Oxbow.

The system could drop between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow through the south from Friday evening to late Saturday afternoon. The most is expected in the southeast corner, where snowfall could top 25 cm.

Some areas of southeastern Saskatchewan could see up to 25 centimeters of snow. (WSI/CBC) Wind gusts are expected to peak around 70 kilometers per hour on Saturday afternoon. (WSI/CBC)

The system is expected to start around the supper hour Friday in the southwest, before moving eastward through Friday night and Saturday.

Strong southeast winds up to 70 kilometres per hour will likely create blizzard conditions, reducing visibility on highways until winds diminish Saturday morning.

Impact still somewhat uncertain

The exact track of the storm system depends on a broad, intense area of high pressure encompassing northern Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The dry air within the high pressure area prevents snow from forming, so the system could struggle to gain steam as it rolls though our province, leaving the heavy snow for areas south of the international border.

High pressure to the north of the clipper could push the heaviest of the snow to the south of the international border. (WSI/CBC)

But forecast models have remained consistent so far, predicting the highest accumulations for extreme southeastern Saskatchewan.

The low pressure system responsible for this wintry wallop formed from an atmosphere river striking the Pacific coast of the United States. The San Bernardino Mountains in southern California received more than 250 cm of snow as a result of that system earlier this week.

Good timing for dry fields

In its spring runoff forecast released Thursday, the province's Water Security Agency says much of southern Saskatchewan went into winter with little moisture.

South central and southwestern regions received below normal snowfall and had much of their snow pack melt through the winter, so this storm will be welcome for farmers dealing with dry fields.

Much of those regions are also seeing moderate to severe drought as of the end of January, according to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's drought monitor.

After this system passes by, much of the province will see a less active weather pattern and a return to normal temperatures after a chilly start to March.