Snow to stop in southeast Sask. by Friday, but expect slow melt

An April snow storm has wreaked havoc in Saskatchewan over the last two days, but things have mostly wound down.

Although the system had moved on from the northern part of the province and from parts of the west, highways in the south were closed and roads shuttered throughout Thursday. And while that system has done damage, experts say snow storms are not uncommon at this time of year.

"We get our heaviest snowfalls in the spring," said Terri Lang, warning preparedness meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada.

But this storm is almost spent.

"The end is in sight. It's ended for many regions in the north and the west, but the poor old southeast corner still be stuck in it for a while [longer]."

A composite of Weyburn resident Nicole Zahorodni's backyard as the snow storm progressed on Wednesday: (from large image on left to bottom right) at 6:20 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8:40 p.m (Nicole Zahorodni)

Not too long, though. Lang said the system bringing in the snow and wind will have shifted out of the country's southeast corner by Friday morning.

"There might be a few flurries floating around, but the you know, the bulk of the system and the heavier snow should be out of the region," Lang said.

However, don't expect a quick melt for all the snow in the province.

"We should have highs in the low teens and we're not going to be seeing that. It's going to be struggling to even get above the zero mark. So the melt will be slow, which is probably a good news because we don't want a rapid melt."