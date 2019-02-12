Late season snow storm wreaking havoc on southern Sask.
TransCanada Highway and Highway 11 experiencing slippery conditions
A late season snow storm which made its way into Saskatchewan from the west is causing problems for some of the province's major highways.
The TransCanada Highway and Highway 11 between Regina and Saskatoon are experiencing winter driving conditions, such as slippery and icy sections, slush and drifting snow, among other problems. The TransCanada (Highway 1) was closed for several hours on Sunday due to the low-pressure system but has since re-opened.
In the south central part of the province, between Swift Current, Chaplin, Assiniboia, Rockglen and Cadillac, travel is not recommended.
By mid-morning, some sections of Highways 13 and 43 were improving from Travel Not Recommended to winter conditions though that is subject to change as the morning continues.
Check Saskatchewan's Highway Hotline for up to date information.
Border closing
The Willow Creek border crossing, about 130 kilometres southwest of Maple Creek, was closed on Sunday due to the weather but is expected to be re-opened Monday.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ALERT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ALERT</a> The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WillowCreek?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WillowCreek</a> border crossing in western <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SK</a> is still closed due to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SKstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SKstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SKGovHwyHotline?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SKGovHwyHotline</a> <a href="https://t.co/J34y72YD9P">pic.twitter.com/J34y72YD9P</a>—@CanBorderPRA
Winter comes back for one last snowfall
Had some wild <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/weather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#weather</a> today as an April blizzard deposited a 2.5 m (8ft) high snowbank in front of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TrexDiscoveryCentre?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TrexDiscoveryCentre</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EastendSK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EastendSK</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Spring?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Spring</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saskatchewan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saskatchewan</a> is such fun... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CHdestinationA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CHdestinationA</a> <a href="https://t.co/nYCeQHaeEX">pic.twitter.com/nYCeQHaeEX</a>—@EL_Bamforth
Highway one west of Moose Jaw is a skating rink. This is what I’m seeing <a href="https://twitter.com/CJMENews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CJMENews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/HouckisPokise?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HouckisPokise</a> <a href="https://t.co/Wl7rGmOPWR">pic.twitter.com/Wl7rGmOPWR</a>—@News_Regina2015
Could be a few days till <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/plant19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#plant19</a> starts. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> was good in the Assiniboia area!! <a href="https://t.co/MMgUEKwrvI">pic.twitter.com/MMgUEKwrvI</a>—@MoneoDallas
