Skip to Main Content
Late season snow storm wreaking havoc on southern Sask.
Saskatchewan

Late season snow storm wreaking havoc on southern Sask.

A late season snow storm which made its way into Saskatchewan from the west is causing problems for some of the province's major highways.

TransCanada Highway and Highway 11 experiencing slippery conditions

CBC News ·
A late season snow storm coming into Saskatchewan from the west caused some problematic winter driving conditions over the weekend. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

A late season snow storm which made its way into Saskatchewan from the west is causing problems for some of the province's major highways.

The TransCanada Highway and Highway 11 between Regina and Saskatoon are experiencing winter driving conditions, such as slippery and icy sections, slush and drifting snow, among other problems. The TransCanada (Highway 1) was closed for several hours on Sunday due to the low-pressure system but has since re-opened.

In the south central part of the province, between Swift Current, Chaplin, Assiniboia, Rockglen and Cadillac, travel is not recommended.

By mid-morning, some sections of Highways 13 and 43 were improving from Travel Not Recommended to winter conditions though that is subject to change as the morning continues.  

Check Saskatchewan's Highway Hotline for up to date information.

Border closing

The Willow Creek border crossing, about 130 kilometres southwest of Maple Creek, was closed on Sunday due to the weather but is expected to be re-opened Monday.

Winter comes back for one last snowfall

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.