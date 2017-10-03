Heavy snow expected to hit Sask. this weekend
Up to 30 cm of snow possible in southwest by Monday; poor travel conditions likely on Sunday, Monday
We may be barely into our first official week of fall, but a strong storm system looks set to bring an early start to winter weather this weekend.
A storm system developing south of the border will start to move into Saskatchewan late in the day on Saturday, bringing wet weather into the already cooler air set up over the Prairies.
With this system, many areas of southern Saskatchewan can expect rain and even heavy snowfall to close out the weekend and begin the next week.
So far, areas of southern Alberta along the foothills and parts of southwestern Saskatchewan will see the heaviest of the snow.
In Saskatchewan, the southwest can expect anywhere from 10 to 20 centimetres of snow by the end of the day Monday.
Cypress Hills will likely see some enhancement because of the topography, meaning upwards of 30 centimetres could fall in that region.
As for Regina and Saskatoon, accumulations will be a little more difficult to pin down because of above-zero temperatures. There is the risk of heavy snow in those areas, but we will likely see some melting as the snow falls.
With this heavy snow and temperatures right around the freezing mark, travel conditions will likely be poor Sunday and Monday, especially on the highways.
Slushy and slippery conditions are likely, as well as low visibility with extremely strong winds as the storm system passes by.
Environment Canada, which issued a special weather statement Friday morning about the expected snowfall, is recommending that people consider changing or postponing travel plans.
Clearing out by Tuesday
Because of the warmer temperatures and the fact that the leaves have not yet completely fallen, there could be damage to trees in the province, especially in the southwest, with this storm.
Broken branches and even toppled trees are possible as snow compacts and weighs down.
The system should clear our region Tuesday. Because temperatures will climb above zero through the day, expect the snow that does fall to melt.
Here's a look at one model's forecast of this weekend's storm track dropping heavy snow in southern <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sask?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sask</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/Z0tomfqgMA">pic.twitter.com/Z0tomfqgMA</a>—@ChristyCBC
