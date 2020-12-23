Snow routes in effect in Regina as city digs out

Snow routes are in effect in the Queen City, which means no on-street parking on many major routes.

The parking ban went into effect at 6 a.m. CST on Wednesday and is in effect for 24-hours.

The ban allows crews to plow roads from curb to curb, which improves traffic flow along some of Regina's busiest streets.

Blue signs with white snowflakes identify where parking is not allowed. Vehicles that remain on the temporary route will be ticketed.

Weather is also creating a bit of a delay in the transit system in the city.

Regina Transit tweeted that due to road conditions, several routes would be delayed Wednesday morning.

At a provincial level, the Highway Hotline was not recommending travel on several highways in Saskatchewan.

As of 7:15 this morning travel was not recommended for portions of highway 31, highway 44, highway 42, highway 45.