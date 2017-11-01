City of Regina declares snow routes in effect, Saskatoon crews continue to clear roads

Winter weather has settled in for the season in Saskatchewan.

Regina declared snow routes in effect as of Tuesday morning after five more centimetres of snow came down overnight on top of what already fell over the weekend, the city said in an email.

Residents are not allowed to park along the identified routes for 24 hours — meaning until 6 a.m. CST Wednesday — so crews can plow the roads from curb to curb, according to a Regina news release.

Blue signs with a white snowflake show residents where they can't park during the 24-hour ban, the city said. Vehicles parked on the snow routes will be ticketed.

The City of Regina has declared snow routes in effect. The 24-hour parking ban kicked in at 6 a.m. CST Tuesday and will last until 6 a.m. CST Wednesday. (City of Regina)

People in Saskatoon woke up to 15 additional centimetres of snow on Tuesday.

The city declared a "snow event" in the morning. That usually happens when there is more than five centimetres of snowfall, according to the city website.

Saskatoon is currently using a "priority street system for grading streets," with crews going around parked cars, a city spokesperson said in an email.

There are three levels of priority streets determining the order of snow grading, with priority one roads including freeways, major arteries and bridges, according to the city's website.

People in Saskatoon woke up to another 15 centimetres of snow on Tuesday morning, the city said. (Theresa Kliem/CBC)

Crews have been plowing and applying salt and sand along Circle Drive, as well as grading snow from the highest traffic streets throughout the night, the city said in a news release.

"The entire priority street system will be graded within 72 hours of the end of the snowfall," the city said.

Saskatoon is warning residents about slippery conditions during rush hour, especially on bridges, where ice particles may be in the air above the river, the city said.

Bike lanes and sidewalks are also being cleared.