Sask. digging out after 1st big autumn snowfall

The shovels and snowplows are coming out in Saskatchewan after heavy snow during the weekend.

While rain and snow totals were not quite as substantial as expected in many areas, it made for a slippery start to the week in much of the province.

It's having an impact on schools, with school bus transportation being cancelled in the Swift Current-area Chinook School Division. Conditions will be re-evaluated at noon. The city schools will remain open.

Regina and Saskatoon were for the most part spared the brunt of the storm, but in the southwest it was a different story.

As of 7 a.m. CST Monday, travel was not recommended in most of southwest Saskatchewan with slushy and slippery conditions including:

Highway 1 between Mortlach and the Alberta border

Highway 21 between the Junction of Highway 13 and the Junction of Highway 44

Highways around Maple Creek, Swift Current and Shaunavon

SaskPower reported outages. Crews were called out to repair damage caused by downed power poles in Wood Mountain, Fir Mountain and surrounding rural areas.

Visibility was also low in parts of the province Monday morning with breezy conditions and light snow falling.

The southwest did receive the bulk of the precipitation with areas near Cypress Hills reporting between 30 and 40 centimetres of snow.

Well, it ain’t getting any easier to get around....snow just keeps coming! We’ll survive....just like our forefathers! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/toughstock?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#toughstock</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/survivors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#survivors</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/reesorranch?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#reesorranch</a> <a href="https://t.co/jhZ8OL2trC">pic.twitter.com/jhZ8OL2trC</a> —@reesorranch

Snowfall accumulations were slightly hampered by the relatively warm temperatures. Melting and compaction made for heavy, wet snow, but lower accumulations.

Heavy, wet snow fell in southwest Sask. Sunday, including this farm in the Shaunavon area. (Nicole Bateman/Twitter)

A further two to five centimetres is expected in parts of southern and central Saskatchewan Monday morning, before the system clears to the east.

As for the forecast, expecting cloud cover to remain for much of the province Tuesday, but clearing to sunshine on Wednesday.

We may have to wait a little longer for seasonal temperatures though. Expecting highs to reach the mid teens once again this weekend.