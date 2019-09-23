Skipping autumn: Sharp change on the way for Sask. with potential weekend snow
Temperatures are expected to drop toward 0 this weekend, with risk of snow
It's official: at 1:50 AM CST, we hit our autumnal equinox, meaning astronomical fall has begun.
Although Monday brought above seasonal temperatures to Saskatchewan, it looks like a change is on the way as a surge of arctic air will descend through western Canada dropping temperatures this weekend.
It will even bring early season snowfall to parts of British Columbia and Alberta, in addition to covering parts of Sask.
How uncommon is September snow?
Snow in September is fairly common to see, even though it may feel unusual and often does not stick for the entire winter.
Regina and Saskatoon see around 1 centimetre of snow in the month of September on average.
Meanwhile, to the southwest, Swift Current normally sees around 4 centimetres of snow in the month of September.
Just last year, west central Saskatchewan saw snowfall before the autumnal equinox with a surge of snow on September 17th.
How much snow can we expect?
People will notice quite the drop in temperature by the weekend but the mercury will still hover around the freezing mark — that means accumulations can be tricky to forecast with melting.
That being said, some models are pulling in around 5 centimetres of snow before the weekend is out, especially in the southwestern corner of the province.
Driving conditions will likely be poor for any weekend travel as a result.
What are forecasts calling for this fall?
Despite this upcoming cold snap, many areas are calling for above seasonal temperatures for fall in Saskatchewan.
That indicates that, when all is said and done, the average temperatures for September, October, and November are expected to come in above normal for most areas of the province.
Even then, this weeks cold snap will be driven by a persistent trough in the upper atmosphere that could keep temperatures cooler than normal well into the first week of October.
