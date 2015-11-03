Spring snow expected in parts of Saskatchewan prior to May long weekend

If you're packing up the van to hit the campsites in Saskatchewan this May long weekend, consider throwing in a thermal sleeping bag.

Cold air will begin filling the province, and when it meets a low pressure system it could produce snow.

Eric Dykes, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said this is a very unusual week in Saskatchewan, from possible tornadoes on Tuesday to snow on Thursday.

"It is kind of wild to be talking about both extremes within days of each other, let alone a week," Dykes said.

Brace for cold

Dykes said the front part of the week saw warm temperatures mixed with some instability, which created perfect conditions for severe thunderstorms to pop up near Moose Jaw Tuesday night. But the warm, seasonal temps won't last.

"It's going to be very cold in the east central portions of Saskatchewan" Dykes said.

Dykes said some of the models are predicting rain or even wet snow during the day Thursday. The areas most likely to be impacted are from Regina all the way to the Manitoba border.

"It's going to be probably some cold rain coming down in the Humboldt region, in Yorkton and in Kamsack," he said.

Rainfall projections for May 18 to 20, 2022. (WSI/CBC News)

The cold will linger into Friday, Dykes said.

"As that precipitation shield slumps southward it comes toward the southeastern portion of the province Thursday night into Friday morning."

Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting temperatures dropping to 1 C Thursday night and zero C Friday. The 30-year average for overnight lows this time of year is 5 C.

Slumping jet stream

The jet stream is one of the main reasons Saskatchewan and Manitoba have seen consistent Colorado Lows, waves of precipitation and flip-flopping temperatures throughout this spring season, Dykes said.

"Cold air, high pressure coming in behind from the north is going to undercut all this precipitation and really cool off the surface. That's going to be the one of the main reasons why we're gonna be seeing this changeover, perhaps to the wet snow," he said.

'The Humboldt region, Yorkton and in Kamsack can expect snow,' says meteorologist Eric Dykes. (WSI/CBC News)

The long weekend wont be a complete wash. Warm air will begin to return on Saturday, but projected daytime highs are still well below average. According to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada, seasonal temperatures should begin to really rebound early next week, after the holiday Monday.

This cold weather will be a challenge for gardeners and producers. With overnight lows into the freezing range, some plants will need to be covered or moved back into a greenhouse to stay warm.