Snow clearing bylaw, tax deferral program up for discussion at Regina council

As summer has turned to fall in Regina, it's about to prepare for impending and eventual arrival of snow.

It's a topic that will be on the minds of Regina city council Wednesday as they examine a new policy around snow clearing.

A report headed to council recommends that they amend the city's clean property by amending a clean property bylaw and require all residents to clean their sidewalks within 48 hours of snowfall.

Currently, only commercial property owners in Regina have to clear the sidewalks adjacent to their property within 24 to 48 hours of snowfall.

Properties "in and around" the downtown core must clear snow within 24 hours.

But the proposed amendment of the bylaw would see the policy changed in order to make sure snow clearance is consistent and ensure accessibility for pedestrians and users of the city's transit system.

To implement the change, the city's administration is asking council to earmark $510,000 in the 2022 general operating budget to fund three new bylaw enforcement officers, one administrative bylaw position and one position in the city's legal services branch.

Those who don't comply could face a $100 fine and the cost of clearing the sidewalk added to their taxes.

7:33 Regina city council stands by city manager's decision to implement vaccine passports, amid protests Despite protests, Regina city council threw its support behind the city manager who made the decision to implement the province's first municipal vaccine passport system. But the city of Regina is slowing its roll when it comes to requiring proof of vaccination to get into its facilities. Host Stefani Langenegger talks with Mayor Sandra Masters about why. 7:33

Those unable to clear their sidewalks would be assisted through the city's Snow Angels Program.

If passed, the amended bylaw would go into affect on Jan. 1, 2022.

Tax deferral program

Another topic up for discussion at council is the potential creation of a municipal property tax deferral program.

A report heading to council recommends the creation of a program targeted at low-income seniors and people with disabilities.

The potential program would offer the option of either deferring a fixed portion of the residents' annual property tax or the annual property tax increase.

The type of deferral would be dependent on the individual's needs.

Design of the program would be reliant on consulting with focus groups in order to ensure that it actually addresses those who need it most, the report says.

If approved on Wednesday, a proposed program would come before council for their consideration by the second quarter of 2022.

The city council meeting is set to begin at 1 p.m.