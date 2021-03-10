The pandemic has precipitated major changes in most people's lives. One year after the first case of the novel coronavirus was identified in Saskatchewan, it can be easy to forget some of the smaller ways our day-to-day has been impacted.
We asked CBC followers on social media to dig through their bags to find traces of the 'Before Times,' as well as indications of just how much our daily lives have changed.
Some people's purses have become time capsules, with tickets for perpetually rescheduled shows, information related to cancelled travel plans, and gift cards that would have otherwise been used for social outings had they not been interrupted by COVID-19 restrictions.
Others hinted at the changes we've made to our daily routines, especially those to stay safe.
There are reminders that it was a year of loss...
...and items that carry hope.
The captions for the above photos were lightly edited for grammar and length.
Natascia Lypny is the features producer for CBC Saskatchewan based out of Regina, where she's worked since 2016. Over the course of her career, she has worked as a reporter and editor in six provinces — online, for newspapers, magazines and radio.
