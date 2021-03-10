Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan·Photos

Purse contents reveal plans frozen in time, changes to everyday life due to pandemic

We asked CBC followers on social media to dig through their bags to find traces of the 'Before Times,' as well as indications of just how much our daily lives have changed. 

Saskatchewan marks one-year anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic on March 12

Natascia Lypny · CBC News ·
The CBC's Nichole Huck found two things in her purse that she deemed 'throwbacks': 'Chuck E Cheese coupons from a time when parents held birthday parties in crowded restaurants' and 'earbuds that I always kept in my purse so I’d have them handy for the many loud live music shows and festivals I’d attend.' There were also items that were very 'of this time.' Those include her son's COVID-19 specimen collection card from when her family returned from a trip to Mexico in March 2020 and the library card she got her son for his ninth birthday, as it was one of the few places they felt safe visiting. (Nichole Huck/CBC)

The pandemic has precipitated major changes in most people's lives. One year after the first case of the novel coronavirus was identified in Saskatchewan, it can be easy to forget some of the smaller ways our day-to-day has been impacted.

We asked CBC followers on social media to dig through their bags to find traces of the 'Before Times,' as well as indications of just how much our daily lives have changed.

Some people's purses have become time capsules, with tickets for perpetually rescheduled shows, information related to cancelled travel plans, and gift cards that would have otherwise been used for social outings had they not been interrupted by COVID-19 restrictions.

'I'm a photographer who shoots a lot of music, so no further explanation needed, really.' (Tracy Creighton)
'Expired McD's coupons, Lysol wipes for the carts ... bingo dabber (Why? I haven't even been to bingo in ages!) ... a stub from the last wrestling show the hubby wrestled in before COVID. I didn't go because I was already scared of getting sick, so my ticket has been in my purse ever since.' (Jodi Robson)
'Flex tickets for the 2019/2020 Saskatoon Blades season. We were going to go to the last game of the season, and followed along with increasing dismay as events started getting cancelled. Sure enough, we never got a chance to use these.' (Kathryn Gignac)

Others hinted at the changes we've made to our daily routines, especially those to stay safe.

'Unused zoo and leisure centre memberships, a chiropractor receipt for not moving enough, my work badge because my team works from home so I don't need it often, a grocery list so I can zip in and out, and acorns and a rock to help with grounding when my anxiety hits!' (Danica Lorer)
'Mask, hand sanitizer, paper to leave notes in people’s mailboxes because I can’t go in their house and visit them. I carry a pen so I can use my own so stores, the post office, etc. don’t have to sanitize one after I use it. I hardly ever have cash anymore. I use a purse that’s twice the size I normally would just to carry everything.' (Cyndi Cunanan)
'Hand sanitizer and hand lotion. Receipts ... as they tell me where I've been, and unused free coffees. I drink my coffee at home now.' (Susan Kastning)

There are reminders that it was a year of loss...

'My Queen Bea card holder to remind me of my mom, Bea, who passed away in October 2020.' (Stephanie Prpick-Boss)

...and items that carry hope.

'I have next to no money but I always have wishing pennies for my travelling wishing well, disposable toothbrushes, especially with wearing a mask, medicine and crosses to give away for hope.' (Wendy Wiest)
'No wonder my shoulder hurts! Carrying too many things. Shoulder pain: that's what this photo is telling me. The stress of the past year has been hard and heavy, like the load I carry. Despite being heavy, I've got what I need. A daily reminder to be grateful still despite of trying times. Strange year it has been and still is. Soldier on.' (Doreen Meyer)

The captions for the above photos were lightly edited for grammar and length.

About the Author

Natascia Lypny

Producer

Natascia Lypny is the features producer for CBC Saskatchewan based out of Regina, where she's worked since 2016. Over the course of her career, she has worked as a reporter and editor in six provinces — online, for newspapers, magazines and radio.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now