The pandemic has precipitated major changes in most people's lives. One year after the first case of the novel coronavirus was identified in Saskatchewan, it can be easy to forget some of the smaller ways our day-to-day has been impacted.

We asked CBC followers on social media to dig through their bags to find traces of the 'Before Times,' as well as indications of just how much our daily lives have changed.

Some people's purses have become time capsules, with tickets for perpetually rescheduled shows, information related to cancelled travel plans, and gift cards that would have otherwise been used for social outings had they not been interrupted by COVID-19 restrictions.

'I'm a photographer who shoots a lot of music, so no further explanation needed, really.' (Tracy Creighton) 'Expired McD's coupons, Lysol wipes for the carts ... bingo dabber (Why? I haven't even been to bingo in ages!) ... a stub from the last wrestling show the hubby wrestled in before COVID. I didn't go because I was already scared of getting sick, so my ticket has been in my purse ever since.' (Jodi Robson) 'Flex tickets for the 2019/2020 Saskatoon Blades season. We were going to go to the last game of the season, and followed along with increasing dismay as events started getting cancelled. Sure enough, we never got a chance to use these.' (Kathryn Gignac)

Others hinted at the changes we've made to our daily routines, especially those to stay safe.

'Unused zoo and leisure centre memberships, a chiropractor receipt for not moving enough, my work badge because my team works from home so I don't need it often, a grocery list so I can zip in and out, and acorns and a rock to help with grounding when my anxiety hits!' (Danica Lorer) 'Mask, hand sanitizer, paper to leave notes in people’s mailboxes because I can’t go in their house and visit them. I carry a pen so I can use my own so stores, the post office, etc. don’t have to sanitize one after I use it. I hardly ever have cash anymore. I use a purse that’s twice the size I normally would just to carry everything.' (Cyndi Cunanan) 'Hand sanitizer and hand lotion. Receipts ... as they tell me where I've been, and unused free coffees. I drink my coffee at home now.' (Susan Kastning)

There are reminders that it was a year of loss...

'My Queen Bea card holder to remind me of my mom, Bea, who passed away in October 2020.' (Stephanie Prpick-Boss)

...and items that carry hope.

'I have next to no money but I always have wishing pennies for my travelling wishing well, disposable toothbrushes, especially with wearing a mask, medicine and crosses to give away for hope.' (Wendy Wiest) 'No wonder my shoulder hurts! Carrying too many things. Shoulder pain: that's what this photo is telling me. The stress of the past year has been hard and heavy, like the load I carry. Despite being heavy, I've got what I need. A daily reminder to be grateful still despite of trying times. Strange year it has been and still is. Soldier on.' (Doreen Meyer)

The captions for the above photos were lightly edited for grammar and length.