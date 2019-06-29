'They want to make a difference': Hundreds take part in Regina's annual North Central smudge walk

Regina's annual smudge walk was greeted with a hot and sunny day Friday in the city's North Central community.

The walk is described as a "community cleansing event" based on the traditional First Nations practice of smudging — done to cleanse negative energy from oneself and their environment.

Gillis Lavalley is a committee member for the walk. He said it was started after a 2007 Maclean's article that labelled North Central as "Canada's worst neighbourhood."

"It's difficult to really change a whole neighborhood, but if you can influence one or two or three people doing this, you're making a difference every time you do it," Lavalley said.

The walk has been taking place each year for over a decade. It has gained traction over those years, with hundreds of community members participating in Friday's event.

The community event was complemented with blue skies. (Shayla Sayer-Brabant)

Lavalley says people participate in the walk for a range of reasons.

"They're all out here for a reason that's personal and sometimes private, but it's a reason for them to come out here," Lavalley said.

"That's why we do this — because people come out for those specific reasons, because they want to share their concerns and they want to make a difference."

Special smudge walk shirts were given out to the first 100 people to attend. (Shayla Sayer-Brabant)

The event started at 8 a.m. with a traditional pipe ceremony and speeches from guests at 9:30 a.m.

"We invite speakers that can make a difference and can make decisions for services being offered in the city here," Lavalley said.

Speakers in attendance included Regina MP and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, Mayor Michael Fougere, Regina police Chief Evan Bray and NDP MLA Warren McCall.