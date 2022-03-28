4 provinces pushing ahead plan to build small nuclear reactors to supply power

Four provincial governments are pushing ahead with a plan to develop nuclear power in Canada.

Saskatchewan, Ontario, New Brunswick and Alberta have released their strategic plan to develop the nuclear industry through the development of small modular reactors (SMR).

The provinces say the reactors provide a source of safe, clean power to residents.

Don Morgan, minister responsible for SaskPower in Saskatchewan, said the utility's collaboration with Ontario Power Generation "has laid a strong foundation for nuclear power … to support deep reductions in Canada's GHG emissions to ultimately achieve net zero by 2050."

The provinces' strategic plan aims to position Canada as a global exporter of SMR technology for use in both on-grid and off-grid applications.

The report highlights the need for a "robust" nuclear waste management program and a strong regulatory framework.

The plan follows an earlier feasibility study into using SMR technology for Canada's energy while curbing GHG emissions.