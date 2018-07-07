Regina smoking ban not being enforced 1 year later

It's been almost a year since Regina's new public smoking ban took effect, but bylaw officers haven't handed out a single ticket.

Non-smoking advocates say the lack of tickets isn't because people are butting out but because the law isn't being enforced.

Donna Pasiechnik from the Canadian Cancer Society in Saskatchewan said public smoking bylaws tend to be self-enforcing, meaning signs and general awareness keep people from lighting up outside their homes.

She said the City of Regina hasn't done enough to make the rules widely known.

'No enforcement action to date'

There are signs in some high-traffic areas, including City Hall and Scarth Street Mall, but places that attract lots of children, like Candy Cane Park and Kinsmen Park, don't have any.

The city said it's main focus of enforcement has been on voluntary compliance through its existing signage, awareness and public education.

Saskatchewan Health Authority, Regina Police Service and Bylaw Enforcement all have the authority under the bylaw to ticket people, but since the bylaw was rolled out July 15, 2017 none of those agencies have.

"We are still in the first year of the new Smoking Bylaw and enforcement efforts are focused on public education," said a spokesperson with the city. "There has been no enforcement action to date."

Exceptions for traditional ceremonies

The city's ban prohibits smoking and vaping on restaurants and bar patios and city-owned or controlled land including playgrounds, swimming pools, skate parks and soccer fields.

It also prohibits smoking and vaping within a 10 metre buffer zone of entrances and windows.

The only exception is for traditional spiritual and cultural ceremonies.

In most cities in the province you can smoke or vape in public, with Regina, Saskatoon, Warman, Martensville, Rosthern and Maidstone being the only exceptions.

'Now is the time to do it'

Pasiechnik said one-third of cannabis users mix tobacco in with pot. She worries that people will smoke cannabis in parks and on patios without anyone being able to detect it.

"We'd like to see a broad smoking ban that treats all substances equally," she said.

Pasiechnik said the ideal province-wide smoking ban would make the use of tobacco, electronic cigarettes, water pipes and other devices illegal in almost all outdoor public places. It's something she's been advocating for nearly 10 years.

"Now is the time to do it, before pot is legalized," she said.

According to Pasiechnik, Prince Albert and Moose Jaw are close to adopting no-smoking bylaws.