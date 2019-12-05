Skip to Main Content
Smoke in Esterhazy, Sask., mine sends employees to refuge stations
Saskatchewan

Smoke in Esterhazy, Sask., mine sends employees to refuge stations

More than 200 Mosaic potash mine employees in Esterhazy are being brought to the surface this afternoon after a smoke scare.

228 employees underground at the time smoke was detected

CBC News ·

More than 200 Mosaic potash mine employees in Esterhazy were brought to the surface Thursday afternoon after a smoke scare.

A spokesperson for Mosaic said there was no report of a fire but smoke was detected.   

As a precaution, 228 employees were sent to refuge stations.

The mine was later given the all-clear signal, Mosaic spokesperson Sarah Fedorchuk said.

There's no word yet on what caused the smoke.
 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|