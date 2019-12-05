Smoke in Esterhazy, Sask., mine sends employees to refuge stations

More than 200 Mosaic potash mine employees in Esterhazy were brought to the surface Thursday afternoon after a smoke scare.

A spokesperson for Mosaic said there was no report of a fire but smoke was detected.

As a precaution, 228 employees were sent to refuge stations.

The mine was later given the all-clear signal, Mosaic spokesperson Sarah Fedorchuk said.

There's no word yet on what caused the smoke.

