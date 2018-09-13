Regina councillors to discuss changes to smoke detector bylaw

Councillors on Regina's Community and Protective Services Committee will be discussing changes to the city's smoke detector inspection bylaw.

The amended version would force landlords to inspect smoke detectors before a tenant moves in and after the rental unit is vacated.

A draft of a proposed new fire bylaw two years ago would have ordered landlords to inspect smoke detectors in rental properties every month.

"Some stakeholder groups raised concerns over tenants' right to privacy and about the lack of stakeholder consultation at the time," a city report reads.

Landlords would still need to inspect smoke detectors every six months.

"The proposed changes are less onerous for landlords while still improving tenant safety."

The report also talks about updates to the National Fire Code which requires hardwired smoke alarms with alternative power sources to power the alarm for at least a week.

To bolster the fire code, the proposed new bylaw will require that a 10-year tamper-proof lithium battery-operated smoke alarm be installed on floors that do not have bedrooms or a hardwired smoke alarm.

The amendment would also see the bylaw expanded to rental units where lodging is exchanged for pay, rental units with one or more bedrooms and condos which double up as rental units.

The current bylaw's smoke alarm requirements currently effect buildings that contain more than one rental unit, or one or more rental units that are not occupied by the owner of the building.