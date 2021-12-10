Smoke alarm testing to resume for Regina rental properties
Starting Monday, Dec. 13, all landlords and authorized agents will be required to test all smoke alarms in rental properties in the city.
Landlords required to test alarms beginning Dec. 13
Regina Fire & Protective Services is reinstating required smoke alarm testing for rental properties.
Smoke alarm testing was suspended to help contain the spread of COVID-19. The requirement will be reinstated starting Monday, Dec. 13.
Smoke alarms must be tested in all rental units every six months and before a new tenant moves in. Homeowners are also reminded to test smoke alarms monthly and ensure a working smoke alarm is installed on every floor.
When performing alarm tests, representatives are to exercise COVID-19 precautionary measures.
Buildings constructed and used as a rental property before 2013 must have hard-wired smoke alarms working at all times, the fire department said.
