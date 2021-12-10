Smoke alarm testing to resume for Regina rental properties

Regina Fire & Protective Services is reinstating required smoke alarm testing for rental properties.

Smoke alarm testing was suspended to help contain the spread of COVID-19. The requirement will be reinstated starting Monday, Dec. 13.

Smoke alarms must be tested in all rental units every six months and before a new tenant moves in. Homeowners are also reminded to test smoke alarms monthly and ensure a working smoke alarm is installed on every floor.

When performing alarm tests, representatives are to exercise COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Buildings constructed and used as a rental property before 2013 must have hard-wired smoke alarms working at all times, the fire department said.