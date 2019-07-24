A local piñata maker is smashing into the world of birthday parties and special events, with unique designs that are drawing international attention.

"Birthdays are special," Megan Moore said. "And to me, a birthday is not a birthday without a pinata."

The creator of Megan's Piñatas has been selling her work to family, friends, and through the online store Etsy. While she lives in Moose Jaw, Sask., she's sold orders as far as Texas, Florida, Alaska and Massachusetts.

Megan Moore makes all her piñ​​​​​​​atas at her home in Moose Jaw, Sask. (Megan's Piñ​​​​​​​atas/Facebook )

Her love of piñatas goes back to when she was little.

"My mom and I used to make them for our parties," she said. "She would do the cake and a pinata. And when I got to probably like 10 or 12, I started helping her."

When Moore became a mom to four kids of her own, she started making piñatas of her own.

"It's kind of garbage," Moore said of the material. "It's just flour and water and balloons and cardboard but at the end it's something really special."

Megan Moore lets her kids pick out designs for their birthday piñatas, which led to this creation inspired by the Harry Potter series. (Megan's Piñ​​​​​​​atas/Facebook) Megan Moore started selling her piñ​​​​​​​atas over the online crafting website Etsy after her fourth child was born. (Megan's Piñ​​​​​​​atas/Etsy)

For Moore, it's also a form of recycling as she uses flyers, newspapers and other papers her friends will donate.

She's made several varied creations, including a zigzag rainbow fidget spinner, Harry Potter books, the Toronto Raptors mascot, the Death Star from Star Wars and more.

One of the largest and most complicated piñ​​​​​​​atas Megan Moore made was after the Toronto Raptors' championship win. (Megan's Piñ​​​​​​​atas/Facebook)

A favourite reaction to her piñatas is when children refuse to destroy them, she said, which happens more than expected.

"The parents say they just have to dump the candy out on top of the kids because they won't break it," she said with a laugh.

While she will typically spend between two to five days making a piñata, Moore said she doesn't really think about how it'll soon be broken.

"I thought it would be hard but it hasn't been that hard," she said. "I don't watch it being broken usually, so it's not as heartbreaking."

Megan Moore has made a variety of piñ​​​​​​​atas for her family and friends and through online orders. (Megan's Piñ​​​​​​​atas/Facebook) Moore channelled her love of tacos into this piñata. (Submitted by Megan Moore)

She hopes to continue growing the business, as it helps her support her four children's activities.

"My hopes for the future are to have more local orders," she said. "Every time I get an order, that's money that goes toward them to their gymnastics or their taekwondo — it helps my family a lot."