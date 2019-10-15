Regina launches smartphone parking app for downtown

Regina drivers looking for a downtown parking spot no longer need to carry around extra change.

The city announced the launch of PayByPhone, a parking app which allows people to pay for their spot using their smartphone, Monday.

App users can input the meter they're parked at and pay with a credit card. The app will alert the user when their time is running out and allow them to add more, up to the existing two-hour limit.

The app charges users a $0.17 transaction fee.

The app is already available in many Canadian cities, including Saskatoon.

Drivers who are less tech-savvy — or have a few coins to spare — can still pay with coins.