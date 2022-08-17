Smart water meters, asset management on Regina council agenda
Proposed asset management policy meant to help deal with infrastructure funding gap
Smart water meters and asset management are some items on the agenda for Regina city council's meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Last week, the city's executive committee signed off on new bylaw amendments to help introduce new smart water meters in every home and business in the city.
According to a report by city staff presented to the executive committee, the new meters align with the city's goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.
On Wednesday, council must decide whether to approve the changes.
The project is expected to cost $42.5 million over five years. It was already in the city's 2022 budget, with $10 million designated for the year.
Council is also being asked to approve an asset management policy, as the city is facing an infrastructure funding gap.
According to a report presented to the executive committee last week, Regina will see a $665-million gap between costs to replace or repurpose infrastructure and the funding available to do so over the next 20 years.
This led the executive committee to vote in favour of a policy that will help manage the city's infrastructure by allowing the city manager to create more programs that will help deal with its deteriorating assets.
City council's meeting begins at 1 p.m. CST Wednesday.
With files from Alexander Quon
