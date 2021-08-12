Small earthquake recorded near Esterhazy, Sask., on Tuesday evening

A small earthquake was recorded in southeastern Saskatchewan on Tuesday evening.

Officials with Earthquakes Canada say the earthquake originated in an area just south of Esterhazy, Sask, a small town located near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border.

The earthquake, which registered as 3.9 in magnitude, would have been "lightly felt" in the surrounding region at 10:34 p.m. CST, according to Earthquakes Canada.

There were no reports of damage and none should be expected.

It's not uncommon for earthquakes to be recorded in the area around Esterhazy.

Earthquakes Canada noted 12 quakes in the region since 1909, with magnitudes ranging from 3.2 to 5.5. The most recent of those was a 4.1 magnitude earthquake recorded in August 2019.