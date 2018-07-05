SLGA to hire underage secret shoppers to buy marijuana

When marijuana becomes legal later this year, the age limit is clear: You must be 19 years or older to purchase the drug.

Unless you're hired by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority as an underage secret shopper.

The Cannabis Control Act makes an exception for minors hired by overseeing authorities like the SLGA, so that they can sniff out businesses that aren't compliant with the age restrictions.

The program is similar to the one already in place for alcohol. The fine for marijuana retail outlets selling to minors will be $2,250.

'Checks in place'

Jim Southam, president and CEO of Prairie Cannabis Ltd., sees no problem with having such a program in place.

"They have to have checks in place so they can monitor businesses to make sure they're doing what's required of them," he said.

"It's just to be expected that they're going to be checking up on all aspects of cannabis retailers to make sure we're doing everything we're supposed to be doing."

He said visitors to their website will have to confirm they're 19 years of age or older and to purchase from their website, visitors will be required to upload government issued ID. Home deliveries will also require ID.