SLGA says complaint triggered testing of Minhas Sask liquor that led to recall

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority says a complaint led to testing of Minhas Sask products, which has resulted in a temporary shutdown of the new business's Regina taproom and a recall of its spirits.

On Friday, the company said all its distillery products were being recalled from Saskatchewan retailers due to a problem with the alcohol content in some of its product.

"SLGA issued the market recall after testing five products manufactured by Minhas. The alcohol content on [the label of] all five did not match the alcohol content of the actual products," SLGA spokesperson David Morris confirmed in an email.

The SLGA issued the recall for the five products it tested, and Minhas then extended the recall to its other liquor products.

On Friday, Minhas Sask said the difference in alcohol by volume between the label indication and the actual content ranged from 0.2 per cent to 4.1 per cent, depending on the product.

Minhas Sask president and CEO Moni Minhas said Tuesday that once he got those lab results, he took the step of recalling all of the business's 26 liquor products.

"I didn't want to have anything less than quality — although it was only off by 0.2, 0.4 per cent, which you know, obviously really is very little," he said.

"However, it didn't matter because I like to work at the highest standard anyway."

The business had said the problem was due to equipment that was not properly calibrated.

It's like you're driving on a highway and your needle is showing that your tank is quarter-full, and the car comes to a stop. - Moni Minhas, Minhas Sask president/CEO

Minhas compared the issue to a faulty gas needle on a car.

"It's like you're driving on a highway and your needle is showing that your tank is quarter-full, and the car comes to a stop," he said.

"Of course, the first response you have is a feeling of emptiness."

Minhas said he has not let any of his employees go, but instead has them working on efforts to get all of Minhas Sask's products back on shelves and the taproom reopened, which he anticipates the business will be able to do in two weeks.

He estimated the cost to Minhas Sask ranged in the tens of thousands of dollars, but said he has avoided assessing the full impact of the recall — which comes just three months after the business first opened in Regina.

"At a human level, you really feel it, especially the first couple of days for sure," he said. "And I don't need to make it any worse for myself, personally.

"We're strong, we are tough. We will come back stronger and better than ever."