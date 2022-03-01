Sask. removing Russian-made liquor products from stores, Access Communications pulling Russia Today channel

Saskatchewan has joined the rest of Canada's provinces and territories in pulling Russian-made alcohol products from store shelves in response to Russia invading Ukraine.

The provincial government announced the decision in a news release on Monday, saying Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) is delisting Russian products from its distribution centre and retail stores, while private retailers are encouraged to do the same.

"Russia should be met with severe and immediate trade sanctions and the Government of Saskatchewan supports the sanctions imposed by the federal government and other nations across the world," the news release said.

SLGA's Distribution Centre has delisted two products manufactured in Russia and are no longer available to retailers effective immediately, according to SLGA spokesperson David Morris.

He also said that private retailers purchase product from SLGA's Distribution Centre and will no longer have access to the delisted products. Morris did not indicate which products they are.

Experts have said removing Russian liquor products from store shelves is symbolic to show support for Ukraine, but won't have any significant economic impact in pressuring Russia President Vladimir Putin to back off the invasion. The Kremlin is increasingly isolated by tough economic sanctions that have tanked the ruble currency.

Supports for Ukraine

Monday's news release also listed several supports that are being offered by the province as well, including a $100,000 donation to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, prioritizing applications from Ukraine for the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program and providing administrative support to the Saskatchewan-Ukraine Relations Advisory Committee.

The provincial government also "continues to call for the immediate end to the importation of Russian oil and natural gas," according to news release.

The federal government said on Monday afternoon that it was banning Russian oil imports and that Canada hasn't received a shipment of Russian crude oil since 2019.

Meanwhile, SaskTel announced on Friday that it's waiving all long distance and international text messaging fees for calls and messages sent from Canada to Ukraine.

The Crown Corporation is also waiving all roaming charges for customers who are currently in Ukraine.

Access Communications pulls state-run Russian television network

Regina-based Access Communications announced on Monday that it's removing the Russia Today (RT) network from its AccessNexTV Stream lineup.

RT is a state-run Russian television network that launched on AccessNexTV Stream in December, along with several other multicultural offerings, according to a news release from Access Communications.

"We share the concerns of many Canadians with the current events in Ukraine," said Jim Deane, CEO of Access Communications.

"Access Communications stands with Ukraine, and we're committed to supporting the Ukrainian-Canadian members of our community."

Several other television providers have also pulled the channel, including Rogers, Bell and Shaw.

On Sunday, Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez applauded the decisions by the Canadian telecoms, calling RT the "propaganda arm" of Russian President Vladimir Putin "that spreads disinformation."

"It has no place here," Rodriguez said on Twitter.