Regina-based Sleek Signs shifts from advertising to face shields

A Regina-based advertising company has shifted its production focus from signs to face shields.

Brad Hertz, co-owner of Sleek Signs in Regina, said he wanted to find a way to get his 32 employees back to work and aid in some way in the fight against COVID-19. So he found a design and a list of eight components needed to manufacture face shields.

Hertz said he wasn't able to purchase all the parts he needed, so he reverse-engineered the face shields and found a way to cut down the design to just one material.

"We sold 15,000 in seven days," Hertz said. "We've sold them to large utilities, manufacturers, we've sold them to dentist's offices, and we've also sold them to the City of Boston."

The shields, which are considered secondary protection, are certified by Health Canada, Hertz said.

He said at the current pace they've been able to bring back an employee or two per day. The hope is to ramp up production enough to bring his entire staff back.

Hertz said employees have told him they don't want to have to collect employment insurance and they want to be at work.

He said for him and his employees, fighting the pandemic in any way they can feels great.

"That was the No. 1 factor, was what can we make to help out in this pandemic," Hertz said. "I think we have the best product in the world for what we're doing … and we're bringing people back to work."