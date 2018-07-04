Adult sentence appeal dismissed in Hannah Leflar murder conviction

The Regina man who killed his former girlfriend when he was 16 will continue to serve his adult sentence.

Skylar Prockner received an automatic life sentence with no parole for 10 years after pleading guilty in 2016 to killing Hannah Leflar a year earlier.

He was sentenced as an adult, which lifted the publication ban on his name and gave him a life sentence.

Prockner appealed the adult sentence in August 2017 but the Court of Appeals for Saskatchewan dismissed it on Wednesday.

High risk to reoffend

In the appeal decision by Chief Justice Robert Richards, he said the most important evidence came from the experts and professionals who had assessed or dealt with Prockner.

Those experts said Prockner was at a high risk to reoffend and that he seemed to have an inability to demonstrate remorse for his actions.

In her original sentencing decision, Justice Jennifer Pritchard said that the mental health professionals who studied Prockner "agreed that Skylar is a deeply disturbed young man."

The crime

The court had previously heard that Prockner had trouble coping with being dumped by Leflar. When Leflar started dating a different boy, Prockner hatched a plan called "Project Zombify" to recruit friends to help him attack the couple with bats and knives.

The attack never took place because Leflar and that boyfriend broke up, but the youth kept tabs on her.

When he later discovered that Leflar had a new boyfriend, Prockner stabbed her multiple times after hiding outside her house and waiting for the 16-year-old to walk home from school.

She was found in her Regina home by her stepfather.