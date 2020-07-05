At least 2 tornadoes touch down in Sask.
Storm system created damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall
At least two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Saskatchewan Saturday afternoon.
Environment Canada issued its first tornado warnings around 3:40 p.m. central time Saturday. A storm system headed southeast across the province, hitting the village of Kincaid and the hamlet of Glen Bain around 4:30 p.m.
ECCC has confirmed a tornado near the town of Glenbain, SK at 4:30 pm CST, June 4, 2020.<br><br>If you have damage or any additional information about this event, please contact ECCC. Info below.<br><br>This assessment is preliminary and will be updated in the coming days. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tornado?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tornado</a> <a href="https://t.co/jrdbYjWJcQ">pic.twitter.com/jrdbYjWJcQ</a>—@ECCCWeatherSK
The storm system also created damaging winds, intense rainfall and large hail as it moved across the province.
At 6PM I found <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/golfball?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#golfball</a>-size <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hail?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hail</a> in the ditch on Grid Road 943, just east of Meetos <a href="https://t.co/vrEXTjzvHp">pic.twitter.com/vrEXTjzvHp</a>—@FlatlanderHank
Large hail in Assiniboia reports about toonie size video by Donna Rapp <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/bJtO7YQI4k">pic.twitter.com/bJtO7YQI4k</a>—@HouckisPokise
Environment Canada says the tornado rating and the amount of damage done was not yet known.
Another tornado touched down around the the community LaFleche on Saturday afternoon, Environment Canada said.
West of Lafleche SK <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tornado?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tornado</a> <a href="https://t.co/Wjfwap6s9h">pic.twitter.com/Wjfwap6s9h</a>—@pbutterpickle
Environment Canada said they will continue assessments over the next few days.
SW of Ormiston, Saskatchewan <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RadarOmega_WX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RadarOmega_WX</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PrairieChasers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PrairieChasers</a> 6:53PM <a href="https://t.co/nVNvMN26du">pic.twitter.com/nVNvMN26du</a>—@BraydonMoreSo
With files from Ashleigh Mattern
