Skiffs provide safe, affordable alternatives for northern communities: builder

Skiffs are a valuable resource to residents in northern Saskatchewan.

The flat bottomed boats are crafted out of wood using knowledge passed down through generations.

Joseph Natomagan was one of a group of men who were constructing two skiffs at the Pinehouse Elders' Gathering over the last week — something he's done for the last four years.

He said building a skiff usually costs substantially less than purchasing a boat from a retailer.

"About 800 dollars with paint, resin, but everything gets more expensive every year, so we try," Natomagan said.

Natomagan said he first learned to make the watercraft about 25 years ago from elders in the community and he's been building his own for the last 10 years.

He estimated about 30 per cent of people in Pinehouse Lake use the watercraft, and more than half of those build their own. Once constructed and if they're taken care of properly, Natomagan said the boats can last over a decade.

Natomagan said there's a lot of interest in the younger generation to learn how to build the boats. He used to work with the local school's shop class to build about three skiffs a year, but had to stop since his job often takes him out of the community.

Joseph Natomagan was part of a team who built two skiffs as a demonstration at the Pinehouse Elders' Gathering earlier this week. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

Natomagan said the flat bottomed watercraft are safer to use when fishing on choppy water compared them to rounded bottom boats made out of aluminum or canoes, which are at the mercy of the waves.

They also do not sink into the water quite as much as contemporary watercraft do when carrying heavy loads — like a moose that's been hunted in the bush — which is another reason why some northerners prefer using them on hunting expeditions.

The crew built two skiffs during their demonstrations, which were raffled off at the end of the week at a community bingo event according to Natomagan. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

He said skiffs travel much faster than a contemporary watercraft, thanks in part to the resin that's used to keep them waterproof.

Natomagan said skiffs are built in a variety of sizes, with the most common being 16 to 18 feet long. Those boats are big enough to handle a 60 horsepower motor or lower.

For him, the most fun part of building the boats is the challenges he has overcome.

"I have to relearn every year, the little things that I forget, but they're fun to build," he said. "And then showing some people that come watch or telling them how to build it [is also fun]."

Designs vary by community

The watercraft aren't unique to Pinehouse Lake, and the ones used in the community are built just a bit differently than the ones used in surrounding communities according to Natomagan.

"In Patunak they build it different, and then on the southeast side in Beauval and Ile-a-la-Crosse, they build them differently," Natomagan said.

Depending on how people care for them, skiffs can last for up to 11 years according to Natomagan. He said after about eight or nine years, the bottom of the craft needs to be replaced, which can add another three to four years of life for the boat. (Matt Garand/CBC News)

He said in Patunak, the skiffs typically have taller sides with less of an angle in the front of the craft, because the waterways are narrower and the lakes are rockier, so those piloting the boats can see over the edges better to avoid collisions.

In Beauval and Ile-a-la-Crosse, the rivers are wider and lakes are bigger, so the skiffs built there typically feature taller walls and a more angled point in their designs.

Natomagan says he's been building skiffs for decades, and he's been participating in construction demonstrations at the Pinehouse Elders' Gathering for the last four years. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

But for Natomagan, there's one clear winner in all of the designs.

"Pinehouse, of course," he said with a laugh. "That's what I think, anyways."