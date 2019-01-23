Skip to Main Content
Maidstone RCMP look for man suspected of flashing children at hockey tournament

Maidstone RCMP have released a composite sketch of a man suspected of exposing himself to young children during a hockey tournament in Hillmond, Sask.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect

Maidstone police have released this composite sketch of a man suspected of exposing himself to children. (Submitted by Maidstone RCMP)

Police said they first received reports on Jan. 12 of the unknown man exposing himself in the arena at Hillmond, which is located about 280 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon. The suspect is described as being about 40 years old, with a medium build, average height and dark hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a light black coat and black cap. 

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Maidstone RCMP Detachment at 306-893-4800 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). People can also submit tips online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com

