Regina Ribfest delayed after 3 separate storms batter city

Residents in Regina are cleaning up after three separate storms rolled through the city Thursday night.

Queen City Ribfest had been scheduled to start Friday in Regina, but the storm derailed those plans. Rob Reinhardt, the event's organizer, said he and his staff were scrambling to get out of the storm.

"It had to have been within a minute, we got slammed by the wind ... at that point, we started screaming for staff to get out," he said.

"Everybody was safe, but it was quite an experience, I've never witnessed anything like it before."

Reinhardt tweeted later Friday that Ribfest will be back on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Terri Lang, meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, Regina recorded a wind gust of 141 km/h. That was the strongest wind in the province Thursday.

"Lots of lightning associated with it, over 20,000 flashes [were] recorded in and around the city," she said.

"Not a lot of rain though. That's sort of the surprising part."

The trailers are custom-made and cost a lot, according to Reinhardt. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Parts of Regina recorded almost 20 mm of rain, while others recorded only around 5 mm. Lang said that's because the three different storms were moving through different parts of the city.

Lang said despite high storm activity in the province Thursday, it has been a slow storm season this year. When crops grow and mature, they give off moisture that causes storms, she said, but it's been really dry this year.

"We haven't been getting a lot of that moisture to form these storms and it's a bit of a feedback system. So no moisture no storms, so no storms no moisture," she said.

Lang said Environment Canada wants people who witness storm activity to report it when it's safe to do so. The biggest thing people can do in a storm is stay aware and head to safety at the first warning sign, she said..

Other storm activity happened in the province Thursday as well. Lang said storms in the north were strong, but they don't have many reports from there yet.