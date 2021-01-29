COVID-19 in Sask: Public health measures extended, 3 deaths, 136 new cases Tuesday

Public health measures in Saskatchewan have been extended until at least March 19.

This means that indoor gatherings are still restricted to immediate household members only. People can still meet outside with up to 10 people, as long as physical distancing between households can be maintained.

All non-essential interprovincial travel is not recommended.

Restrictions on sports, fitness, dance and places of worship will stay in place. Mandatory masking is still in effect.

The government also announced 136 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths Tuesday.

One of the people who died was in their 40s from the far northwest zone, one was in their 50s from the northwest zone and one was in the 80+ age group in the far northwest zone.

The province said 264 more people had recovered. As of Tuesday, there were 1,611 cases of COVID-19 considered active in Saskatchewan.

The province did not provide details for the case numbers on Monday due to the holiday. As a result, it provided the breakdown of cases for both Tuesday and Monday as follows, by zone:

Saskatoon (69).

Regina (62).

Far northeast (10).

Far northwest (22).

Far north central (five).

Northwest (44).

North central (22).

Northeast (17).

Central west (nine).

Central east (nine).

South central(four).

Southeast (two).

Four new cases are pending location information. Six cases that were previously pending were assigned — one in the far northwest and five in the northwest.

Saskatchewan's seven-day new cases daily average is 167, or 13.6 per 100,000 people.

There were 184 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Sunday, with 20 of them in intensive care.

Tuesday's update said there were 22 vaccines distributed in Saskatchewan on Sunday. The province has now administered 49,841 doses of vaccine, or 107 per cent of vaccine doses on hand.

The province conducted 3,691 COVID-19 tests on Saturday.