COVID-19 in Sask: 3 deaths, 181 new cases reported Tuesday

Saskatchewan is reporting 181 new COVID-19 cases and the new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The province said 43 of the new cases are in the Regina region, 36 are in the north central region, 35 are in the north west, 35 are in the Saskatoon region, 14 are in the far north east, eight are in the far north west, three are in the north east, three are in the central east, two are in the far north central, one is in the south west and one is in the central west.

One of the deaths was from the north west area and two were in the Regina region. The province says all three people who died were in the 80 and older age category.

There have now been 125 known COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan so far this year.

Two-hundred and twenty three people were reported recovered on Monday.

The province has now reached a total of 13,942 known cases, 3,945 are considered active.

Current hospitalizations are at 124 people, with 103 receiving inpatient care and 21 in ICUs.

The province also gave an update on vaccinations. It said that as of Dec. 21, 1,519 people have been vaccinated as part of the Regina pilot vaccination phase.

On Monday, 2,172 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 217, or 17.9 new cases per 100,000 people.