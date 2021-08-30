Sask. travellers to use vaccination record for travel to provinces employing vaccine passport

Saskatchewan residents planning domestic travel will be able to use their vaccination documents to enter other provinces that are planning to implement COVID-19 vaccine passports.

British Columbia, Quebec and Manitoba have confirmed they will bring in a vaccine passport system. And Ontario will soon join that group, sources told CBC News last week. However, as of Monday, there hasn't been an announcement and no policies are in place there.

Premier Scott Moe has repeatedly said Saskatchewan will not require proof of vaccination to visit businesses or participate in public activities. However, some businesses and organizations are setting up their own rules in the province.

At this time, B.C. and Quebec say inter-provincial travellers will need to have photo ID and proof issued by their province that they've received COVID-19 vaccinations.

Proof of vaccination record good enough

Manitoba doesn't require photo ID but says travellers will be required to have an official document issued by a Canadian province or territory containing information on an individual's COVID-19 vaccination history.

As an example, Manitoba lists the wallet-sized card that was issued to Saskatchewan residents when they received a second dose.

Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab the majority of COVID-19 cases in hospital are unvaccinated people. He says the province is not instituting public health measures, implementing vaccine mandates or a passport system at this time. He calls organizations like universities who have implemented vaccine mandates "leaders."

At this time, Saskatchewan residents are also able to print off a one-page form of their vaccination record.

That page will include information detailing the date and location when an individual was vaccinated and what brand of vaccine they received.

Vaccination records must be printed from an individual's MySaskHealthRecord account at eHealth Saskatchewan. The proof of vaccination record will work in B.C., Manitoba and Quebec.

Saskatchewan vaccine requirements

Moe has said he believes Saskatchewan-based businesses and organizations that want to implement vaccine requirements will do so.

The University of Saskatchewan, University of Regina, and Saskatchewan Polytechnic have all recently introduced vaccine policies.

Dr. Jia Hu, a family physician who is currently working with the Public Health Agency of Canada on an international vaccine passport program, answers callers' questions about the documentation.

On Monday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders announced fans planning to attend the organizations' games at Mosaic Stadium will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

That policy is expected to come into effect on Sept. 17.