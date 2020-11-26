Supreme Court to hand down decision on carbon tax Thursday

The legal fight over the federal carbon tax will is set to come to an end on Thursday.

The Supreme Court of Canada will hand down its decision on the constitutionality of the price on pollution Thursday morning.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government brought the carbon tax into effect in 2019.

Under the legislation, the federal government can impose its own carbon price "backstop" on provinces that do not have their own carbon tax, or don't have one that meets the minimum standards set by Parliament.

Challenges were quickly filed by the provincial governments of Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

The provinces have argued that the law interferes on provincial jurisdiction and is therefore unconstitutional.

Ottawa says climate change is of national concern.

Lower courts ruled in the Saskatchewan and Ontario challenges that the federal government was within its rights to enact the carb tax policy.

In May 2019, Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal ruled in a 3-2 decision that the federal plan was constitutional.

Ontario's Court of Appeal ruled 4-1 for Ottawa's ability to implement the scheme while Alberta won a court challenge in its own courts.

All three provincial decisions were then appealed to the Supreme Court.

The highest court in Canada will not rule on whether the law is effective in reducing carbon emissions.

Instead, the court will address whether the legislation is constitutional.

The decision will be handed down at 8:45 a.m. CST on Thursday.