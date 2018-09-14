Sask. Junior Hockey League to resume play with limited fans in attendance

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League announced its return-to-play guidelines earlier this week — and fans of the league should be happy as they'll be able to attend games in some capacity.

Up to 150 people will be allowed to attend games. People who attend will be required to wear masks and abide by physical distancing regulations.

While fan attendance will be limited, there's a chance it could be increased if things go smoothly.

"We may be able to expand it to 50 per cent [arena capacity] but right now we're going with the 150," Doug Johnson, the general manager and head coach of the Nipawin Hawks said.

"That, through a whole year, would be unsustainable."

A limit on revenue

Johnson said the Hawks organization was down about $100,000 in lost revenue already.

Being limited to just 150 fans in arenas would effectively eliminate about half the team's revenue, he said.

But because the season is going to go ahead, Johnson said the organization is going to do what it can to show it's taking the return-to-play measures seriously, and he hoped to see crowd sizes increase in the future.

Growing active COVID-19 case numbers are worrisome in terms of increasing crowd size, though.

"Every day, it's been brutal. But you check the COVID update everyday, you see where you are, you look at what is happening in other provinces," Johnson said.

"The uncertainty, again, is what's been the hardest part of all of this."

Now that the SJHL has released its return-to-play guidelines, some uncertainty is gone. That's a weight off Johnson's shoulders — and his players' shoulders, too.

"Even with the restrictions, there's a lot of excitement. The guys just want to play," Johnson said.

"I'm so happy for the players, because what [the pandemic] has done to a lot of youth with their opportunities, not only in sports but everything else, it's been horrific in my mind."

150 limit a 'short-term' solution

The Melleville Millionaires general manager and head coach said the team was previously capable of bringing an average of 600 people per night.

Mike Rooney said the 150 fan limit, while good news, is unsustainable for the team long-term.

"[It's] certainly not a range that we want to see it at in the best of times but right now, we'll definitely take that," Rooney said.

"We financially can't make it work at 150."

Rooney said in his position as general manager and head coach, he hopes the guidelines are followed, so that the number of fans in arenas will be allowed to increase.

He noted the pandemic has had a drastic impact on other aspects of the Millionaires' operation.

Fundraising events, which have historically helped the team, have been cancelled or impacted in other ways. Corporate sponsorship and other revenue streams are down this year.

Even with dramatically increased fan totals — which he admitted was unlikely — he said there's no way the Millionaires can recoup what was already lost.

"It's going to be a hard road to really work our way down but at the same time, these teams, we feel the league is important to Saskatchewan, we feel the teams are important to these communities," Rooney said, adding hockey won't be put above anyone's safety or wellbeing.

Fundraisers and volunteers

Johnson said he felt every team in the SJHL would need to get creative when it comes to addressing their losses this season.

Many teams, he said, are hosting a variety of fundraisers this year and he encouraged people to participate in those events to support the league.

Rooney said for people who want to help teams, opportunities range from volunteering to billet players, to participating in fundraising efforts, to getting involved in helping game-day efforts will help operations run smoothly.

"This has been really a stressful time to get these events going again," he said.

"Let's get through the pandemic times and let's try to keep living. We don't have to run from it but we've got to live with it."