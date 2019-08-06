6th person arrested in Air Ronge shooting

A sixth arrest has been made in connection to a January shooting in Air Ronge, Sask., which left a five-year-old injured.

A bullet penetrated the walls of an Air Ronge residence on Jan. 13, injuring a child who was sent to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The village is located about 370 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

RCMP had sought out help from the public in locating a 29-year-old man from Pinehouse, Sask., located west of Air Ronge.

Riley Andrew Lariviere was arrested yesterday in Saskatoon by police.

Lariviere faces numerous charges, including reckless discharge of a firearm, criminal negligence with a firearm causing bodily harm, and participation in a criminal organization.

He is being held in custody and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Aug. 8.