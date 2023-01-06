Police watchdog investigating arrest of man Tasered, beaten during stolen vehicle stop

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating an arrest by the Prince Albert Police Service on Saturday that left a man in hospital in serious condition.

The SIRT team investigates death or serious injuries involving both on- and off-duty municipal and RCMP police officers. It is composed of four former police officers with municipal policing experience in Saskatchewan.

In a preliminary report released Tuesday afternoon, SIRT said Prince Albert police used several weapons, including Tasers, batons and pepper spray, to subdue a 40-year-old man on Saturday.

After the arrest the man was transported to hospital, where he remains in serious condition, SIRT said in its report.

According to a police release Saturday afternoon, officers stopped a vehicle reported stolen by its owner on the 1100 block of 13th Street West, just north of the Pineview Hospital, at about 2:23 a.m. CST.

When the black Dodge Avenger was stopped, three people were inside, including the registered owner of the vehicle, police said. They did not specify whether the vehicle owner was the 40-year-old who was arrested.

SIRT said that during the arrest attempt, there was an altercation including a crash between the Avenger and a marked police vehicle.

Four SIRT investigators and a civilian executive director were sent to the scene to investigate. A community liaison will also be appointed to the investigation, a legislated requirement when the person who was injured or died is of either First Nations or Métis ancestry.

SIRT's initial report said a loaded handgun was recovered from the scene, but does not specify the owner of the weapon.

"SIRT's investigation will examine the conduct of police during this incident, including the circumstances surrounding the man's arrest and the cause of his injury. PAPS will maintain conduct of the investigation into the man and his actions," it said.

SIRT said the final report on the matter will be released to the public within 90 days of the end of the investigation.The Prince Albert Police Service said it's "fully co-operating with SIRT" and will not comment on the incident any further as its investigated.