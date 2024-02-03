SIRT called in after officer shoots, wounds man while executing search warrant in Saskatoon

Saskatchewan's police watchdog is investigating an incident in which a Saskatoon police officer shot and wounded a man while executing a search warrant early Saturday.

Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) was called in after a member of the Saskatchewan Police Service tactical support unit shot a 34-year-old man who was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said in a news release. Police say he is believed to be in stable condition.

The shooting happened while the unit was executing a search warrant on a home on the 600 block of Lisgar Avenue in the Pacific Heights neighbourhood in the west end of the city at about 2:30 a.m. CT.

The news release says the search warrant was related to an investigation for an aggravated assault with guns.

Subsequently, police found a dead body in the home and say the death is considered suspicious.

Two women at the residence were also arrested.

Police ask people to avoid the area while they investigate. They say traffic restrictions will be put up in the Lisgar Avenue area.