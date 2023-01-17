Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team confirms Prince Albert officer shot and killed man

More details are emerging about the Prince Albert police shooting that left a man dead Monday.

The newly formed Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has confirmed that a Prince Albert police officer shot and killed a man after a short foot chase.

The SIRT says an officer was conducting an investigation in the 400 block of South Industrial Drive when they encountered the man.

"During the course of the encounter, a short foot pursuit ensued, and a confrontation occurred during which one member of the PAPS discharged their service pistol, striking a 34-year-old man," SIRT said in a news release.

It said police and paramedics gave first aid to the man before transporting him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier this week Prince Albert police put out a news release about the incident, giving few details. The release called it an "officer-involved shooting." Police would not say at the time who had the gun or who fired it, but said it happened during a confrontation between police and the man.

According to Prince Albert Police Chief Jonathan Bergen, this is the fourth fatal officer-involved shooting in the police force's history.

SIRT said a weapon has been recovered from the scene.

It is asking anyone who may have been in the area from 10:30 to 11 p.m. CST Monday and may have witnessed or have video of the incident to contact SIRT at 306-933-6342.

SIRT says a final report on the shooting will be made public within 90 days of the investigation ending.