Skip to Main Content
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after south Regina shooting

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after south Regina shooting

There are currently no suspects in custody.

No suspects in custody

CBC News ·
Regina police were called to an injured person at around 10:35 p.m. CST on Tuesday. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

A man has sustained life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the 2800 block of Sinton Avenue, two blocks north of the Golden Mile Mall. 

Regina police got a report of an injured person at around 10:35 p.m. CST on Tuesday.

Police said the man had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and he was taken to hospital.

Police are still holding the scene. 

There are currently no suspects in custody. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 306-777-6500, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us