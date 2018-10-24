Man suffers life-threatening injuries after south Regina shooting

A man has sustained life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the 2800 block of Sinton Avenue, two blocks north of the Golden Mile Mall.

Regina police got a report of an injured person at around 10:35 p.m. CST on Tuesday.

Police said the man had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and he was taken to hospital.

Police are still holding the scene.

There are currently no suspects in custody. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 306-777-6500, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.