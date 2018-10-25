Shooting death of 21-year-old Regina man being treated as homicide

Regina police say the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Regina this week is being treated as a homicide.

The man was found shot on the 2800 block of Sinton Avenue, about two blocks north of Regina's Golden Mile Shopping Centre, at about 10:35 p.m. CST Tuesday.

He was taken to hospital, but police were informed just after 6 a.m. Wednesday he had died.

His family has been notified, but police are not releasing his name.

Police say his death is the sixth homicide in the city this year.

The police service announced on Thursday it had upgraded its investigation and is treating the man's death as a homicide.

RPS said it is working with the Office of the Chief Coroner to clarify the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Regina police on 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.