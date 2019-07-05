City says repairs on giant Regina sinkhole likely to finish by Monday

The sinkhole situation at the Avonhurst Drive and Elphinstone Street intersection in Regina is nearing an end.

Pat Wilson, with the City of Regina's water, waste and environmental services department said a special material used to fill the sinkhole now needs time to cure before asphalt can be poured over the gap.

Wilson estimated work at that site will wrap up by Monday.

"We're going to be monitoring it and checking on it to see when it's ready to fill," she said.

She said the sinkhole, which was estimated to be 7.5 metres deep, is believed to be the largest in Regina's recent history. She said staff with 35 years of experience don't remember hearing of deeper sinkholes in the city.

The sinkhole in question, as seen on Tuesday. (Matt Howard/CBC News)

While the final numbers won't be available until next week, the cost of repairing the sinkhole is likely to be higher than the $10,000 to $12,000 price tag previously estimated, according to Wilson.

"This was a trunk, it was very deep, it was multiple days and there were extra resources required," Wilson said.

Wilson said residents have been curious but understanding since the sinkhole appeared on Monday. She thanked the public for being patient.